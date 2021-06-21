Rotten Reaches Market Cap of $226,840.48 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $226,840.48 and $374.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rotten has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rotten coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00057229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.67 or 0.00695630 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00042253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00081092 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten (ROT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 88,691,478 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

