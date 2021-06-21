Pancake Bunny Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be bought for $15.99 or 0.00048437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $8.16 million and approximately $11.12 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pancake Bunny alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00057229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.67 or 0.00695630 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00042253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00081092 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BUNNYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pancake Bunny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pancake Bunny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.