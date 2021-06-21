Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5,997.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 655,041 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 644,299 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $13,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 210,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 19,942 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,285,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,262,000 after acquiring an additional 220,353 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 324,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on RF shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

