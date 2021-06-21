Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.47 Million

Analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will announce $244.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $198.28 million to $260.40 million. Cinemark posted sales of $8.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,625.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CNK. Benchmark increased their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 27,493 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 57,738 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cinemark by 335.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 427,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 328,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

