Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,297 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $27,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $460.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $462.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $423.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $163,560.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,581.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,161 shares of company stock worth $11,468,277. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

