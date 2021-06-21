Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,548 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $240.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

