SSE (LON:SSE) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SSE (LON:SSE) to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 1,680 ($21.95) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,690 ($22.08).

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SSE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of SSE to a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,525.67 ($19.93).

LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,518.50 ($19.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.96. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,512.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 56.60 ($0.74) per share. This represents a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

In other news, insider Helen M. Mahy purchased 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, with a total value of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

