Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 147,756 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,790,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,756 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.46% of General Mills worth $171,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $59.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.26.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

