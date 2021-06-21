Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Embraer worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Embraer by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Embraer in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.78. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

