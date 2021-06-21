Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $754,000 Holdings in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Smart Sand were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 39.0% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO William John Young sold 47,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $136,967.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,257 shares in the company, valued at $542,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 50.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of SND stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $121.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.03.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.18 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smart Sand Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

