Leisure Capital Management Acquires 95 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $564.75 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.03 and a 1-year high of $570.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $269.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

