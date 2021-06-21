Leisure Capital Management Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 66,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91.

