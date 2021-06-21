Epstein & White Financial LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 397.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 856.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,190,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,145 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $495,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 139.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 84,964 shares during the period.

IUSB opened at $53.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.11. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

