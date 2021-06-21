Epstein & White Financial LLC Sells 104,589 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Epstein & White Financial LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,589 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 3.4% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $116,408,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,514,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $71.84 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.32.

