Epstein & White Financial LLC Has $608,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $335.29 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $249.70 and a 12-month high of $351.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.16.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

