Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,453,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.75.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $380.04 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.81.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

