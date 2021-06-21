Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Lowered to $72.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.24. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,967 shares of company stock worth $2,794,975. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after buying an additional 49,455 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after buying an additional 25,282 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 978,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

