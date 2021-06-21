Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 221.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,060 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.02.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equities analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. ADT’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.