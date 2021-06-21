Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $154.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.91. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.92 and a 1 year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

