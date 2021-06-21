Avitas Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. increased its position in Ecolab by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 14,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ecolab by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,818,000 after acquiring an additional 260,213 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 448,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,358 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $205.01 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.