Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWN opened at $32.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $33.10.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

