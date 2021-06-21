Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 74,904 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 503.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,904 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Boston Partners raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,450,000 after buying an additional 2,440,528 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,181,000 after buying an additional 230,213 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 258,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,986,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 392,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $46.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

