$320.08 Million in Sales Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to announce sales of $320.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $451.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.19 million. Quidel reported sales of $201.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $778.12 million to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quidel.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $112.80 on Friday. Quidel has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.05.

In other news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quidel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,733,000 after acquiring an additional 99,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 42.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 13.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.