Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 6,943 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,713 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $515,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,772.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $114.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

