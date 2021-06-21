Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.22 Million

Analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to announce $156.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.07 million and the highest is $157.37 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year sales of $602.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.41 million to $605.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $770.23 million, with estimates ranging from $769.44 million to $771.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,109,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $74,253,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 21.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,352,000 after buying an additional 279,256 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 101.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 130.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after buying an additional 335,850 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $124.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.24. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $191.89.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

