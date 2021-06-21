Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,971,000 after acquiring an additional 59,443 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 173,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 49,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $127.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.10. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

