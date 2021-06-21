Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NOG stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.75. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $20.38.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.