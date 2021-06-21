Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after buying an additional 57,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,420,000 after buying an additional 31,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,483,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $125.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.23. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $84.66 and a twelve month high of $129.20.

