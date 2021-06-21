Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,661 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Oracle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $76.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market cap of $220.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $53.54 and a 12 month high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,070,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,244,600 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

