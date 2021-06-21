International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Raised by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in International Business Machines by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $2,511,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $143.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

