QuickX Protocol Price Reaches $0.0266 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $13.28 million and $165,792.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00057104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00022477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.04 or 0.00694783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00041953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00081232 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

