Jupiter (JUP) Price Reaches $0.0190 on Top Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 21st. Jupiter has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 38% lower against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00053428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00125341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00163320 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,606.24 or 1.00222707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

