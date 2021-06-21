Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 150.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,251 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $1,651,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont stock opened at $63.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.40. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

