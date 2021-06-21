Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.96 Million

Analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will post $59.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280,000.00 and the highest is $175.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year sales of $512.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $158.80 million to $796.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $520.17 million, with estimates ranging from $286.50 million to $789.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.61).

HGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

HGEN stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of -2.39. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,351 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,244 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth about $19,100,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 653,367 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,498,000. Think Investments LP raised its position in Humanigen by 22.4% in the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Humanigen by 1,314.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 253,184 shares during the period. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

