Uniswap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $495.93 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 21st. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $9.86 billion and $495.93 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.15 or 0.00052683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000604 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001304 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 138% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,171,206 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

