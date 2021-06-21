Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 353 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 82.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.92 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

