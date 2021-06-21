Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director Jill E. York purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSBC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.