2,800 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,581 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,898 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $49.88 on Monday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.09.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,185. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

