Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $319,000 Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 288.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,664,000 after purchasing an additional 442,352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 787,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,130,000 after purchasing an additional 345,346 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 644,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,216,000 after buying an additional 124,544 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 569,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,741,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 554,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,359,000 after buying an additional 192,158 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $67.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.87. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $104.94.

