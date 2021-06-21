Manchester Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 491,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,108,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Shares of IGM opened at $391.03 on Monday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $267.44 and a one year high of $395.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.70.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

