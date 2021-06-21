Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,974 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,974 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 35,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 63,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 379,302 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 167,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $72.01 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.45 and a twelve month high of $75.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

