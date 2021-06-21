Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 211.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,112 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

