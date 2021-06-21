Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,904 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,530.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $47.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.41.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

