4,920 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,995,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 436,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,477,000 after buying an additional 31,815 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 33.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $218.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $224.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.25.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.