$0.07 EPS Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will report $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is ($0.01). AppFolio reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The business had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 36.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 7.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $140.48 on Wednesday. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $186.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.10.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

