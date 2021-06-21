Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 200,593 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,061,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $308,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,623,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,065,000 after purchasing an additional 62,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,933,000 after acquiring an additional 61,467 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Celanese by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $207,356,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Celanese by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $146.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.29.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

