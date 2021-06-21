Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 366,638 Shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,603,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,638 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of GoldMining worth $14,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLDG stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.80 million and a PE ratio of -24.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLDG. Roth Capital raised their price objective on GoldMining from $3.20 to $3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of GoldMining in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

