Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stake in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,142,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 72,651 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.82% of Frank’s International worth $14,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 761.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 439,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,981,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after buying an additional 213,741 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 36,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FI opened at $3.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $733.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.43. Frank’s International has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

