Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $5,655,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 183,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,787,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $171.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $123.84 and a 12 month high of $200.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.14.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

