Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Five9 by 350.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 80,302 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Five9 by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Five9 by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,267,000 after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $1,041,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,972 shares in the company, valued at $40,087,500.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,313 shares of company stock worth $18,128,726 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.44.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $183.30 on Monday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.20 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.26.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

